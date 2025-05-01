Having seen success across competitions, Cristiano Ronaldo still desires more. Ronaldo is still on the lookout for a major trophy in Saudi Arabia, a dream that remains distant as the Portugal star's Al-Nassr were knocked out of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25, having suffered a 3-2 loss against Kawasaki Frontale in the semifinals. Taking to social media, Ronaldo shared an emotional post, expressed his pride over his team, and thanked fans for their constant support. Ronaldo failed to score twice in the Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale football match, which could have changed the result. Check Ronaldo's post below. Al-Nassr 2–3 Kawasaki Frontale AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Side Eliminated As Tokyo-Based Club Stuns Stefano Pioli and Co.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Emotional Post

Sometimes the dream has to wait. I’m proud of this team and everything we gave on the pitch. 🟡🔵 Thank you to all the fans who believed in us and stood by us every step of the way. Your support means the world. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sLP6k4ihrH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 30, 2025

