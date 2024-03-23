It does not get bigger than England taking on Brazil, when it comes to international fixtures and the two sides will be hoping for a headline win this evening at Wembley. Gareth Southgate’s England have certainly done well than their previous generations in big tournaments but lack of silverware certainly undermines this golden generations’ class. They have a busy summer with the European championship in Germany and the team will be looking to replicate their qualifying campaign success there. Brazil on the other hand are not in the best of forms and currently sit at 6th in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers rankings. They have lost thrice in a row, something which is incomprehensible for the national side. England versus Brazil starts at 12:30 AM IST. Former Brazil Footballer Robinho Jailed in Rural Tremembe Penitentiary to Serve His Nine-Year Sentence For Rape.

Kobbie Mainoo has been rewarded for his brilliant club form with Manchester United by an England call up. He will likely start on the bench though with Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, and Phil Foden the first-choice picks in midfield. Marcus Rashford and Jarrod Bowen will be the two wingers and Ollie Watkins is likely to lead the attack. Harry Maguire has not played much in recent times at club level but is all set to start for England.

Gabriel Martinelli, Casemiro, Ederson, Marquinhos, and Allison Becker are all ruled out for Brazil due to injuries. Rodrygo , Vinicius Jr, and Richarlison make up the front three for Brazil and this is where there strength lies. Bruno Guimaraes with his energy in midfield, will look to drive the team forward. Raphinha with his pace and trickery can cause problems for the England backline.

When Is England vs Brazil International Friendly Match 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue?

England will clash against Brazil in an international football-friendly match on Sunay, March 24. The match will be played at the Wembley Stadium, London, England and it will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Arsenal Winger Bukayo Saka Withdraws From England Squad Due to Injury.

Where to Get Live Telecast of England vs Brazil, International Friendly Match 2024?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast viewing option of this match available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India hence cannot get England vs Brazil live telecast viewing option on their TV sets. For England vs Brazil live stream viewing option details, read below.

Is England vs Brazil International Friendly Match 2024, Live Online Streaming Available?

Sadly, there would be no live stream viewing option of the England vs Brazil as well. Fans can nonetheless follow the score and live updates of this contest on the social media handles of both teams. Brazil are in dire need of a win but England look too strong for them, and the hosts should win.

