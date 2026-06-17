England vs Croatia: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L kicks off with a heavyweight encounter as England face Croatia at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday, June 18, at 1:30 AM IST. This match marks a significant moment for both nations, especially given their recent history, which includes a memorable 2018 World Cup semi-final clash where Croatia emerged victorious after extra-time.

England, considered one of the tournament favorites, will be eager to begin their campaign with a decisive win. Under manager Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions have showcased a blend of defensive solidity and attacking prowess, having topped their qualifying group with an impeccable record of eight wins from eight matches and no goals conceded. Croatia, known for consistently defying expectations at major tournaments, will rely on their experienced core and tactical discipline to challenge the English dominance.

Predicted Lineups and Formations

With official team sheets yet to be released, here's a look at the anticipated starting XIs and formations for both sides:

England (Predicted Formation: 4-2-3-1)

England is expected to deploy a familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, emphasizing control in midfield and dynamic attacking play. Jordan Pickford is set to start in goal, protected by a back four. Declan Rice will anchor the midfield alongside Elliot Anderson, providing a crucial shield for the defense and initiating attacks. The creative burden in the attacking midfield will fall on Jude Bellingham, with wide support from Bukayo Saka or Noni Madueke on the right, and Anthony Gordon on the left. Captain Harry Kane will lead the line as the lone striker.

Injuries/Team News: Bukayo Saka has been battling fitness concerns, which could see Noni Madueke step into the starting XI. Tino Livramento was withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Predicted Starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson

Attacking Midfielders: Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon

Striker: Harry Kane

Croatia (Predicted Formation: 3-4-3)

Croatia is likely to adopt a 3-4-3 formation, aiming for midfield solidity and width in their attacking transitions. Dominik Livaković is expected to start between the posts. The defense will feature a three-man partnership, with Josko Gvardiol being a pivotal figure. In midfield, the evergreen Luka Modrić will orchestrate play alongside Mateo Kovačić, supported by wing-backs providing both defensive cover and offensive thrust. The attacking trio is anticipated to consist of Luka Sučić, Martin Baturina, and Petar Musa upfront.

Predicted Starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Dominik Livaković

Defenders: Josip Šutalo, Luka Vušković, Joško Gvardiol

Midfielders: Josip Stanišić, Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Ivan Perišić

Forwards: Luka Sučić, Martin Baturina, Petar Musa

Key Players to Watch

For England, Harry Kane will be the focal point of their attack, arriving in the tournament in exceptional goal-scoring form. Jude Bellingham's creativity and midfield dynamism will also be crucial in breaking down Croatia's organized defense. From the Croatian perspective, Luka Modrić remains the heart of their team, dictating tempo and providing incisive passes. Josko Gvardiol's defensive prowess and ability to drive forward will be vital for Croatia's success.

Recent Form and Head-to-Head

England enters this fixture following a dominant qualifying campaign, though recent friendly defeats to Uruguay and Japan have tempered optimism. Croatia, while strong in qualifying, will look to leverage their tactical discipline and experience. Historically, England holds an edge with six wins, three losses, and two draws in eleven meetings, and are unbeaten in their last three encounters against Croatia.

This opening Group L clash promises to be a tactical battle between two experienced sides. Both England and Croatia understand the importance of a strong start, not just for group supremacy but also to build momentum for their World Cup aspirations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).