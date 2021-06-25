From pushing aside Coca-Cola bottles to scoring goals and breaking records, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the thick of most of the action in Euro 2020 and not many, apart from opposition teams, could say that they are unhappy with the Portugal star. But Hungary manager Marco Rossi is left 'annoyed' with Ronaldo. The Juventus striker had found the back of the net twice in Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary in their Euro 2020 opener. Hungary had kept Portugal at bay up until the 84th minute when a Raphael Guerriero goal opened the floodgates and Ronaldo made sure he finished off the game in style. Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo Pranks Teammate Pepe During Training Session, Watch Video

Rossi, in conversation with an Italian media outlet, said, "Ronaldo is a great champion but at times he can be annoying. After the penalty with us, he celebrated as if he had scored in the final. People notice these things."

Ronaldo has set Euro 2020 on fire, coming up with record-breaking performances. His brace against Hungary made him the highest scorer in Euro history. He also scored two penalties against France to equal the most number of international goals, levelling the count of 109 goals by Iran's Ali Daei. He would once again be raring to go when Portugal face a tough challenge against Belgium in the last-16 stage on Monday, June 28.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2021 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).