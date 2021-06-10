The Euro 2020 is back after a year-long hiatus and the championship will offer 51 international matches for the fans. The European championship was supposed to happen last year but the outspread of the COVID-19 pandemic to be the stumbling block. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the schedule and the timetable of the international tournament with the details about the venue. This year, the Euro 2020 will kick start with the match between Turkey and Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 11. the Euro 2020 has about 51 matches. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of Football Tournament.
The Euro 2016 was won by Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and the team would want to replicate their performances even this time. Eder's goal at the 109th minute is something that is still remembered. We Are The People’, is the theme song composed by Martin Garrix for Euro 2020. The teams are divided into six categories- A,B,C,D, E, F. This is the first time that the tournament will be played in 11 cities in the last 60 years. Now, let's have a look at the schedule of the matches below.
EURO 2020 Schedule & Fixture List
|Match No
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|June 12
|Turkey vs Italy
|00:30
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|2
|June 12
|Wales vs Switzerland
|18:30
|Olympic Stadium, Baku
|3
|June 12
|Denmark vs Finland
|21:30
|Parken, Copenhagen
|4
|June 13
|Belgium vs Russia
|00:30
|St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg
|5
|June 13
|England vs Croatia
|18:30
|Wembley, London
|6
|June 13
|Austria vs North Macedonia
|21:30
|National Arena, Bucharest
|7
|June 14
|Netherlands vs Ukraine
|00:30
|Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
|8
|June 14
|Scotland vs Czech Republic
|18:30
|Hampden Park, Glasgow
|9
|June 14
|Poland vs Slovakia
|21:30
|St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg
|10
|June 15
|Spain vs Sweden
|00:30
|Olympic Stadium, Seville
|11
|June 15
|Hungary vs Portugal
|21:30
|Puskas Arena, Budapest
|12
|June 16
|France vs Germany
|00:30
|Allianz Arena. Munich
|13
|June 16
|Finland vs Russia
|18:30
|St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg
|14
|June 16
|Turkey vs Wales
|21:30
|Olympic Stadium, Baku
|15
|June 17
|Italy vs Switzerland
|00:30
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|16
|June 17
|Ukraine vs North Macedonia
|18:30
|National Arena, Bucharest
|17
|June 17
|Denmark vs Belgium
|21:30
|Parken, Copenhagen
|18
|June 18
|Netherlands vs Austria
|00:30
|Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
|19
|June 18
|Sweden vs Slovakia
|18:30
|St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg
|20
|June 18
|Croatia vs Czech Republic
|21:30
|Hampden Park, Glasgow
|21
|June 19
|England vs Scotland
|00:30
|Wembley, London
|22
|June 19
|Hungary vs France
|18:30
|Puskas Arena, Budapest
|23
|June 19
|Portugal vs Germany
|21:30
|Allianz Arena, Munich
|24
|June 20
|Spain vs Poland
|00:30
|Olympic Stadium, Seville
|25
|June 20
|Italy vs Wales
|21:30
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|26
|June 20
|Switzerland vs Turkey
|21:30
|Olympic Stadium, Baku
|27
|June 21
|Ukraine vs Austria
|21:30
|National Arena, Bucharest
|28
|June 21
|North Macedonia vs Netherlands
|21:30
|Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
|29
|June 22
|Finland vs Belgium
|00:30
|St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg
|30
|June 22
|Russia vs Denmark
|00:30
|Parken, Copenhagen
|31
|June 23
|Czech Republic vs England
|00:30
|Wembley, London
|32
|June 23
|Criatia vs Scotland
|00:30
|Hampden Park, Glasgow
|33
|June 23
|Sweden vs Poland
|21:30
|St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg
|34
|June 23
|Slovakia vs Spain
|21:30
|Olympic Stadium, Seville
|35
|June 24
|Germany vs Hungary
|00:30
|Allianz Arena, Munich
|36
|June 24
|Portugal vs France
|00:30
|Puskas Arena, Budapest
|37
|June 26
|Group A (2) vs Grouo B (2)
|21:30
|Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
|38
|June 27
|Group A (1) vs Group C (2)
|00:30
|Wembley Stadium, London
|39
|June 27
|Group C (1) vs Group D,E,F (3)
|21:30
|Puskas Arena, Budapest
|40
|June 28
|Group B (1) vs Group A,D,E,F (3)
|00:30
|Olympic Stadium, Seville
|41
|June 28
|Group D (2) vs Group E (2)
|21:30
|Parken, Copenhagen
|42
|June 29
|Group F (1) vs Group A,B,C (3)
|00:30
|National Arena, Bucharest
|43
|June 29
|Group D (1) vs Group F (2)
|21:30
|Wembley, London
|44
|June 30
|Group E (1) vs Group A,B,C,D (3)
|00:30
|Hampden Park, Glasgow
|45
|July 2
|Winner Match 42 vs Winner Match 41
|21:30
|St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg
|46
|July 3
|Winner Match 40 vs Winner Match 38
|00:30
|Allianz Arena, Munich
|47
|July 3
|Winner Match 39 vs Winner Match 37
|21:30
|Olympic Stadium, Baku
|48
|July 4
|Winner Match 44 vs Winner Match 43
|00:30
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|49
|July 7
|Winner Match 46 vs Winner Match 45
|00:30
|Wembley, London
|50
|July 8
|Winner Match 48 vs Winner Match 47
|00:30
|Wembley, London
|51
|July 12
|Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 50
|00:30
|Wembley, London
Cristiano Ronaldo's team Portugal is placed in Group F along with the likes of Germany and France. This group is labelled as the 'Group of Death' as the defending champions will to really fight it out in the Group stages itself.
