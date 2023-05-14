In-form Manchester City will look to get a little mode ahead in the race to the Premier League title as they resume campaign after their UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid. The task should not be a of much difficulty as Manchester City are enjoying a winning streak while Everton are currently at the 17th position in the league table and are struggling at the relegation zone. Manchester City have finally found their much-awaited lead over Arsenal in the league table and now they have a lead of one point with a match in hand. From here they will look to have no slip ups and just close down on the title. They had a good match against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu although they could not clinch full three points. They will fancy their chances to win this game and collect important three points. Chelsea to Appoint Mauricio Pochettino as New Head Coach for Next Season: Report.

Hosts Everton, on the other hand, had a surprise 5-1 win against Brighton in their last game. The dominant show displayed by them was pretty shocking considering the quality and form of the Brighton side, but Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil braces made sure that they gain some lost ground back. The win took them out of the relegation zone temporarily, but a defeat in this game will pull them back to the danger area.

Sean Dyche will be without the services of Seamus Coleman, Andros Townsend, Dele Alli, Ben Godfrey and Ruben Vinagre, who are all out injured. Man City boss Pep Guardiola will only be without the services of Nathan Ake for this fixture.

When is Everton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will be visiting Everton in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, May 14. The game will begin at 6:30 pm IST at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

