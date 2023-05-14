Paris Saint-Germain picked up a 5-0 victory over Ajaccio in their latest Ligue 1 2022-23 match at Parc des Princes, Paris. Lionel Messi finally returned to the PSG team for the first time since getting suspended for his unauthorised Saudi Arabia trip. However, a section of PSG fans did not look happy as they booed and whistled at Messi for a large part of the first half. Despite all this, Messi had a decent performance. With this victory, PSG are now closer to defending their Ligue 1 title. PSG 5–0 Ajaccio, Ligue 1 2022–23: Lionel Messi Returns, Kylian Mbappe Scores a Brace As Parisians Get Close to Title.

Lionel Messi Gets Booed at Parc des Princes on His Return

Lionel Messi was booed again at the Parc des Princes before PSG played Ajaccio 🇦🇷😬pic.twitter.com/D2ivzMnIoE — Get Football (@GetFootballEU) May 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)