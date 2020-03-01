Everton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Manchester United (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

In-form Manchester United will be looking to close the gap at the fourth spot with Chelsea when it plays Everton away. The Red Devils have time and again not take their opportunity coming their way courtesy Chelsea dropping point and the latest chance has arisen after the Blues played out a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. After the 5-0 demolition of Club Brugge, the morale of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is high which is rare considering their season. They are currently fifth with 41 points while opponents Everton have managed 36 points and are 11th. The Toffees can play well at home and with United struggling at Goodison Park last season, the game is an even contest. Everton Vs Manchester United - Live Football Score.

Morgan Schneiderlin and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are ruled out of the contest while Lucas Digne will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Yerry Mina and Michael Keane have their task cut out keeping United attackers at bay. Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are young strikers blessed with raw pace and strength. Bernard and Alex Iwobi can link up well with the duo to create chances for the home side.

Manchester United's attacking potential has been unlocked by a certain Bruno Fernandes who has been United's man of the match in every game he has started. His presence on the pitch has helped Anthony Martial a lot with striker enjoying a good goal scoring form. Fred and Mason Greenwood will further cause trouble for the home side. In defence, Victor Lindelof should return to partner skipper Harry Maguire.

Everton vs Manchester United match in Premier League 2019-20 will be played at the Goodison Park on March 01, 2020 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans can watch the live telecast of Everton vs Manchester United Premier League encounter on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2019-20 in India and will be live telecasting the games. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the live action of EVE vs MUN league match.

Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the Everton vs Manchester United Premier League encounter for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV. Meanwhile, fans can follow LatestLY for the live score updates of all Premier League matches, including Everton vs Manchester United encounter. Manchester United will score against Everton and it is their defence that will be under the spotlight. If the back four has a good game, an away win for the Red Devils beckons.