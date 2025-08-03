Atletico Madrid will return to action after a disappointing outing in the recent FIFA Club World Cup 2025. They will kick-off their pre-season preparations under coach Diego Simeone eyeing a good start in the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. In their first pre-season game, they will take on FC Porto. Some of the old guards of Atletico Madrid have left them this season which includes veterans Saul Niguez, Rodrigo de Paul and Angel Correa. They have completed the signing of Dávid Hancko, Marc Pubill, Thiago Almada, Johnny Cardoso, Alex Baena and Matteo Ruggeri who will add much needed depth to their squad. Simeone will want to settle their combination and tactics ahead of the new season. Son Heung-Min Keen on Joining Los Angeles FC After Tottenham Hotspur Exit: Report.

FC Porto registered a fighting 2-1 win over FC Twente of the Netherlands in their first pre-season game. After the Atletico Madrid match, they will dive right into the Portuguese Primeira Liga with a home fixture against Vitoria Guimaraes on August 10. FC Porto also featured in the recently concluded FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and the results were not very good as they failed to grab a single victory. They registered two draws and one loss and were knocked out of the race for the knockouts from the group stages. They will want to start their season positively and ahead of that a good preparation is a necessity for them.

FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid Match Details

Match FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid Date Monday, August 04 Time 2:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When Is FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match? Date Time and Venue

Atletico Madrid will commence their pre-season tour by taking on FC Porto in a pre-season club friendly on Monday, August 04. The FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid pre-season club friendly 2025-26 is going to be played at Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal and has a scheduled start time of 2:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Callum Wilson Eagers for New Challenge at ‘Massive Club’ West Ham United.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Arsenal's pre-season games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live streaming viewing option of the FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid pre-season friendly 2025-26 is available in India on FanCode. Users can play INR 25 to get a match pass for FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid club friendly on the FanCode app and website for online streaming. Atletico Madrid have reinforced themselves with the new transfer and will pose a tougher challenge to FC Porto.

