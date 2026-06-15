FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 16): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 heats up, Tuesday, June 16 (IST) promises another thrilling day of football with three crucial group stage fixtures. Teams will be vying for early points in their respective groups, setting the tone for their tournament aspirations. From European giants to Asian contenders and South American powerhouses, the day's lineup offers a diverse spectacle for global football enthusiasts. Japan Football Team Fans Clean Up Stadium After 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands in FIFA World Cup 2026 (Watch Video).

Here's a look at the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches scheduled for June 16, 2026, with their respective kick-off times in Indian Standard Time (IST), venues, and groups:

Match Kick-off (IST) Venue Group Belgium vs Egypt Tue, Jun 16, 12:30 AM IST Lumen Field, Seattle Group G Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Tue, Jun 16, 3:30 AM IST Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Group H Iran vs New Zealand Tue, Jun 16, 6:30 AM IST SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Group G

Belgium, one of the favourites in Group G, will kick off their campaign against Egypt at Lumen Field in Seattle. This match, scheduled for an early Tuesday morning IST, will be a significant test for both sides aiming for a strong start. Following this, Saudi Arabia will clash with two-time champions Uruguay in a Group H encounter at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Both teams will be keen to secure maximum points in what is expected to be a competitive group. The final fixture of the day (IST) sees Iran taking on New Zealand in a Group G battle at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, part of the greater Los Angeles area. This match will be crucial for both teams as they look to make an early statement in their World Cup journey.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).