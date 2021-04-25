Fiorentina and Juventus will take on each other in Florance in Italy. The two teams have had quite a history in their last outing at the Juventus Training Centre as the home team got thrashed 3-0 which was quite surprising for the fans. In this article, we shall have a look at the Dream11 side, but before that, let's have a look at the preview first. Fiorentina is placed on number 14 of the Serie A 2020-21 points table whereas, Juventus is placed 10 places above. The visiting team has already lost the title race this season. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in 21-Member Squad for Serie A 2021 Match Against Fiorentina, Check Predicted Starting Line-up for Both Teams.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that that the year 2020 has hit the Bianconeri hard. Unwanted defeats, injuries, Champions League debacle and much more have hit the club. For a while now, Andrea Pirlo had witnessed an injury of his prime player Paulo Dybala who is now fit. The team would be surely looking to shed off the ghosts of the past and deliver their best. For now, we shall be looking at the Dream11 side for the game.

FIO vs JUV, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Goalkeeper – Marc Bartlomiej Drągowski (FIO) must be your keeper.

FIO vs JUV, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Defenders – Danilo (JUV), Bonucci (JUV), Lirola/Milenkovic (FIO) must be the defenders.

FIO vs JUV, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Midfielders –Diego Costa (JUV), Mirlem Pjanic (JUV), Matuidi (JUV), Federico Chiesa (JUV), Plugar (FIO) must be your midfielders.

FIO vs JUV, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Paulo Dybala (JUV), must be the forwards.

FIO vs JUV, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Marc Bartlomiej Drągowski (FIO),

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) must be your captain for this clash while Paulo Dybala(JUV), can be named as the vice-captain of your FIO vs JUV Dream11 Fantasy Team.

