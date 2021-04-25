Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the 21-member squad for the match against Fiorentina. Ahead of leaving for Florence, the Bianconeri announced the squad for the match. The visiting team has already reached Italy and the pictures of the same have been doing the rounds on social media. The last time the two teams met each other, Juventus got a shock of their lives as they lost to Fiorentina 3-0 at the Juventus Training Center as they looked like a hapless unit who just stood there doing nothing. Dusan Vlahovic and Martin Caceres were the ones who scored for the team and Alex Sandro's own goal put them on 3-0. Juventus 3-1 Parma, Serie A 2020-21: Cristiano Ronaldo Returns As Bianconeri Register Comeback Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

These errors have costed them mighty. It is very likely that the team will lose out on the title for the first time in nine years. The team is placed on number four of the Serie A 2021 points table with 65 points. Inter Milan is placed on number one with 75 points in their kitty. Even if they win here, there could be a few temporary changes in the points table but, winning the title would be something that they would have to wait for.

Now, let's have a look at the squad declared by both teams and also the predicted starting XI below:

Juventus

Predicted Starting XI:

Fiorentina Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Venuti, Amrabat, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Biraghi; Vlahovic, Ribery

Juventus Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Rabiot, Ramsey; Dybala, Ronaldo

Fiorentina could step into the game 3-5-2 formation whereas, Juventus could step up in 4-4-2 formation, The match could begin at 6.30 pm IST. Stay tuned to this space for all updates of the match.

