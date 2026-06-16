France vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage kicks off, all eyes turn to a highly anticipated Group I clash between football giants France and the formidable Senegal. Scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, at 12:30 AM IST (Tuesday, June 16, 3:00 PM ET) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, this encounter promises an intriguing start to both nations' campaigns. FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Underdogs Shine as Group G and H Clashes End in Thrilling Draws.

Polymarket Odds: France Enters as Strong Favourite

According to the latest prediction market data from Polymarket, France is a significant favourite to win their opening match against Senegal. The market assigns Les Bleus a 67% chance of victory. A draw is currently priced at 22%, while a win for Senegal carries a 13% probability. These figures underscore the market's confidence in France's star-studded squad and their historical prowess on the world stage.

While France is widely considered among the top contenders for the entire tournament, prediction markets highlight the potential for an upset, especially considering Senegal's track record. The Lions of Teranga famously defeated France 1-0 in the opening game of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, a result that remains one of the tournament's biggest shocks. Senegal has also shown strong form in recent years, winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and qualifying for the World Cup with an impressive record. From 45K to 5M Instagram Followers! Vozinha, Cape Verde Goalkeeper, Goes Viral After FIFA World Cup 2026 Heroics vs Spain.

France vs Senegal Match Details at a Glance

Here are the confirmed details for this Group I encounter:

Detail Value Match France vs Senegal Stage Group Stage Group Group I Kick-off IST Wed, Jun 17, 12:30 AM IST Venue MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

France's squad boasts elite forwards such as Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise, complemented by a strong defense and midfield. Their depth and quality are key factors contributing to their high win probability on Polymarket. Senegal, however, features quick and dangerous forwards like Sadio Mané and Nicolas Jackson, capable of challenging any defense.

This opening match in Group I is crucial for both teams as they look to build momentum for the knockout stages. While the markets lean heavily towards a French victory, Senegal's capacity for an upset means this fixture is far from a foregone conclusion, setting the stage for a compelling contest at MetLife Stadium.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).