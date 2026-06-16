FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Underdogs Shine as Group G and H Clashes End in Thrilling Draws

Teams are divided into 12 groups of four, with each nation playing three matches in the group stage. The stakes are high, with a win earning three points, a draw one, and a loss none, setting the stage for thrilling encounters and dramatic shifts in the standings.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Standings

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Mexico 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 2 South Korea 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 3 Czechia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 South Africa 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Standings

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 2 Canada 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 Qatar 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Bosnia-Herzegovina 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Standings

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Scotland 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 2 Morocco 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 Brazil 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Haiti 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Standings

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 United States 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3 2 Australia 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 3 Turkey 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 4 Paraguay 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Standings

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Germany 1 1 0 0 7 1 6 3 2 Ivory Coast 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 4 Curaçao 1 0 0 1 1 7 -6 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Standings

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Sweden 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3 2 Japan 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 2 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 4 Tunisia 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Standings

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Iran 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 1 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 3 Belgium 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Egypt 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Standings

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Saudi Arabia 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 1 Uruguay 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 Spain 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 Cape Verde Islands 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 progresses, every match becomes a critical determinant of a nation's fate. With 104 matches scheduled in total, including 72 in the group stage, the road to the final on July 19 is long and full of potential upsets and triumphs. Fans can expect fierce competition as teams vie for the coveted spots in the Round of 32.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).