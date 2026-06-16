FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Underdogs Shine as Group G and H Clashes End in Thrilling Draws

The opening round of Group G and Group H fixtures in the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered a fascinating day of tight contests, with all four matches dramatically ending in stalemates. In Group H, debutants Cabo Verde pulled off a massive shock by holding European champions Spain to a 0-0 draw in Atlanta, while Uruguay relied on an 80th-minute equalizer from Maximiliano Araújo to rescue a 1-1 draw against a disciplined Saudi Arabia side that had led through Abdulelah Al-Amri. Meanwhile, Group G action was equally competitive in the Pacific Northwest as Egypt looked on the verge of history following Emam Ashour's first-half goal, only for the second-half introduction of Romelu Lukaku to force a Mohamed Hany own goal and secure a 1-1 draw for Belgium. Closing out the thrilling matchday in California, New Zealand's Elijah Just netted a brilliant brace, but a resilient Iran side fought back twice through goals from Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi to lock down a 2-2 draw. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 17): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.
Teams are divided into 12 groups of four, with each nation playing three matches in the group stage. The stakes are high, with a win earning three points, a draw one, and a loss none, setting the stage for thrilling encounters and dramatic shifts in the standings.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Standings
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Mexico
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|South Korea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Czechia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Standings
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Qatar
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Standings
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Scotland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Morocco
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Brazil
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Haiti
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Standings
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Turkey
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Paraguay
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Standings
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|3
|2
|Ivory Coast
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Curaçao
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|0
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Standings
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Sweden
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Japan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Standings
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Iran
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Belgium
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Egypt
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H Standings
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Spain
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Cape Verde Islands
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
As the FIFA World Cup 2026 progresses, every match becomes a critical determinant of a nation's fate. With 104 matches scheduled in total, including 72 in the group stage, the road to the final on July 19 is long and full of potential upsets and triumphs. Fans can expect fierce competition as teams vie for the coveted spots in the Round of 32.
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