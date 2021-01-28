Cristiano Ronaldo had been rested from the Coppa Italia 2021 match between Juventus and SPAL and thus the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen spending quality time with his family. Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated the birthday of Georgina Rodriguez and their kids also joined the celebration. The Juventus star left no stone unturned to make his lady love feel special on her birthday. Ronaldo got his room decorated with balloons and festoons as Georgina turned a year older. The family cut the cake and were all smiles in the candid snaps. Georgina Rodriguez shared the pictures of the celebration. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Super-Romantic Photo To Wish Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez On Her Birthday (See Post).

Georgina looked gorgeous in a black dress. Cristiano Ronaldo was seated closed to her with the kids Eva, Alana, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr and Mateo. While sharing the snap, she thanked God for the love she had received. She also thanked the fans for the messages, best wishes and the kind of attention. “For so much love received today and always ... For your best wishes, for your attention, for the details and your loving messages. I am very lucky I WANT YOU #happybirthday,” read the caption of the happy pictures. Georgina also used a few emojis alongside the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Prior to this, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture of himself with his lady love and wished her on her birthday. "Congratulations to the love of my life," read the caption of the snap.

