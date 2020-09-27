Fresh from a UEFA Super Cup win that helped them complete a quadruple, Bayern Munich will resume their Bundesliga 2020-21 campaign with an away trip to Hoffenheim on September 27, 2020 (Sunday). Bayern thrashed Schalke 8-0 in their opening match of the new Bundesliga season and will be confident of producing a similar show against Hoffenheim, who beat FC Koln 3-2 in their opening game of the new league season. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, free live streaming online, Venue and match timings in IST for Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2020-21 match, should scroll down for all information.

Bayern beat Sevilla 2-1 to win the UEFA Super Cup 2020 and complete a quadruple. They won the Bundesliga title, completed a domestic Cup double and the UEFA Champions League last season. Bayern are in a terrific form and 22 goals in their last five matches.

When is Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich match in Bundesliga 2020-21 will take place on September 27, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Rhein-Neckar Arena and is scheduled to begin at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot live telecast the Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich match on television sets since there are no official broadcasters available for Bundesliga 2020-21 in the country. Star Sports Network, which provided live-action of Bundesliga matches in India until last seasons, parted ways this season. Fans can, however, always catch the live-action online.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live stream the Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich match online on FanCode app. FanCode is the official partner for Bundesliga in India and will be providing live-action of all Bundesliga 2020-21 matches online in the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2020 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).