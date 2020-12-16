Juventus is all set to take on Atalanta in the Serie A 2020-21 which will be held at Juventus Training Center. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the match. So Juventus enters the game with a 3-1 win against Genoa. Cristiano Ronaldo had scored a brace in the match where he had converted a couple of penalties into goals. Atalanta also enters the game with a 3-0 win. Out of the last 23 games between Juventus and Atalanta in Turin, the Old Lasy has won all of them. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in 24-Member Squad For Juventus vs Atalanta, Check Out Predicted Playing XI for Serie A 2020-21 Match.

A while ago, Juventus announced their 24-member squad for the match. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo who is once again expected to score for the team. Andrea Pirlo has no fresh injury concerns and has the entire squad at their disposal. Even with the visiting team, they do not have any fresh injury concerns and will have the luxury to present the full squad. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs Atalanta match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Allianz Stadium and will begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will take place on December 16, 2020 (Wednesday).

How to Watch Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs Atalanta on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

