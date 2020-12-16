Juventus has announced a 24-member squad for the game against Atalanta in the Serie A 2020-21. Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the 24-member squad for the match. Juventus is placed on number four of the Serie A 2020-21 points table with 23 points in their kitty. Out of the 11 games played by Juventus in the Italian league so far, the team has won six games and five of them ended with a draw. Atalanta features on number nine of the table with five wins and three losses. A couple of them have ended up with a draw. Juventus vs Atalanta Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Free Live Telecast of Serie A 2020–21 on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Andrea Pirlo does not have any fresh injury concerns. Team Juventus will be without the services of a couple of players. Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral are still on the doctor's table with injuries. Gian Piero Gasperini also has no injury issues. Aleksei Miranchuk is a part of the travelling squad and has recovered from the playing XI. Mattia Caldara, Mario Pasalic and Josip Ilicic are no a part of the squad as they are still down with injuries.

The Old Lady remains unbeaten in the last 23 home games against Atalanta, which means the Juventus team has an upper hand over Atalanta. Now, let's have a look at the predicted playing XI of both teams below.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, de Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo; McKennie, Rabiot, Arthur, Kulusevski; Dybala, Ronaldo

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Djimsiti, Romero; Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Malinovskyi; Muriel, Zapata

Juventus is expected to step into the game with 4-4-2 formations whereas, Atalanta is expected to have 3-4-1-2 formation. The match will begin at 10.30 pm IST.

