England, fresh after their brilliant performance in the Euros, will look to find a way past Hungary when the two teams meet at the Puskas Arena. The Three Lions currently lead Group I of the 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers with a perfect three wins out of three. But Hungary can leapfrog them with a win at home where a capacity crowd is expected to cheer for them. Hungary entertained everyone with their brilliant attacking football at the Euros as they matched Portugal, France and Germany for quality. The only thing they lacked in those games were a bit of composure at crucial junctures but that should come with playing at the highest level. For England, Gareth Southgate has done wonders at the last two major tournaments and it's time their golden generation goes all the way with silverware in the cabinet. Hungary versus England will be telecasted on Sony Ten network and streamed on SonyLiv from 12:15 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Top Scorer In Men's International Football With Brace In Portugal vs Ireland (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Mak Tamas and Daniel Salloi have been called up to the Hungary squad by manager Marco Rossi with David Siger and Filip Helander missing out. Roland Sallai and Adam Szalai should form the two-man forward line with the duo complementing each other well in the attacking third. Laszlo Kleinheisler at the base of a five-man midfield will have his task cut out with England dominating in this department in the recent past. Peter Gulacsi in goal is a dependable shot-stopper and has an important role to play tonight. Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson, Ben Chilwell, Ben White, Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford are some of the big names missing out for England. Raheem Sterling may not be an automatic starter for Manchester City but he should start against Hungary alongside Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka in a front three. Mason Mount will orchestrate play as an attacking midfielder with Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips in the sweeper roles. Tough game for both teams and there is a strong chance the game will end in a draw.

When is Hungary vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Hungary vs England clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium on September 3, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Hungary vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of Hungary vs England on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Hungary vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Hungary vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2021 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).