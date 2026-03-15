Inter Kashi vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Newly promoted Inter Kashi are set to face one of their toughest tests yet as they host Mumbai City FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. In what is a landmark fixture for the Varanasi-based side, the Men in Maroon are looking to secure a statement victory against a high-flying Mumbai side that remains unbeaten in the opening month of this truncated ISL 2025-26 season. Ravinder Singh Dies: Namdhari FC Football Player Passes Away After Collapsing On-Field During Local Tournament.

Where To Watch Inter Kashi vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Manisha Kalyan Goal Video: Watch India Women Sensation Score From Thunderous Free Kick During IND-W vs TPE-W AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026. Match Fact Feature Details Competition Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 Date & Time Sunday, 15 March 2026 | 19:30 IST Venue Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata TV Telecast (India) Sony Sports TEN 2 / Sony Sports TEN 2 HD Live Stream (India) FanCode (App & Website) Inter Kashi Manager Antonio Lopez Habas Mumbai City Manager Petr Kratky Key Player to Watch Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City) Inter Kashi vs Mumbai City FC Team News Inter Kashi enter the match following a narrow 1–0 defeat to Jamshedpur FC, a game where they held their own despite the result. They will rely heavily on Spanish forward Alfred Planas and the creativity of Nauris Petkevicius to unlock a Mumbai defence that has looked vulnerable in transition. Mumbai City, meanwhile, were held to a 2–2 draw by Sporting Club Delhi in their last outing. While their attack, led by the prolific Lallianzuala Chhangte, remains one of the most dangerous in the league, defensive lapses have cost them maximum points in recent weeks. The availability of Nuno Reis in the heart of the defence will be crucial in neutralizing the physical threat posed by the Kashi frontline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).