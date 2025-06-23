FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Inter Miami secured a much-needed win over FC Porto in their second group match of the FIFA Club World Cup to push them to the second spot in the rankings. Next up for them is a tie against Palmeiras this evening where in they will look to secure another win and book themselves a place in the next round. Opponents Palmeiras are top of the standings though on similar points as Inter Miami, courtesy a better goal difference. Their situation vis a vis Inter Miami is same. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid Hold Firm With 10 Men To Beat Pachuca; Juventus Cruise Past Wydad FC.

Lionel Messi proved to be the difference between Inter Miami and another draw in the last game and the footballing enigma will be keen to put in another superlative performance here. Drake Callender, Gonzalo Lujan, and Yannick Bright will likely miss out for the club owing to injuries. Jordi Alba played a part in the last match, and he is likely to start this contest for Inter Miami.

Bruno Rodrigues will miss out on Palmeiras due to a knee injury. Vitor Roque, the Brazilian international, will lead the attack with Raphael Veiga as the playmaker behind him. Estêvão and Facundo Torres will try and use their pace to create chances for the forward line. Richard Ríos and Aníbal Moreno will sit deep and try and shield the backline in central midfield.

Inter Miami vs Palmeiras, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Inter Miami vs Palmeiras Date Tuesday, June 24 Time 06:30 AM (IST) Venue Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Inter Miami vs Palmeiras, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Looking for their second win in competition, Inter Miami will face off against Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, June 24. The Inter Miami vs Palmeiras FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and starts at 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). FIFA Club World Cup 2025: RB Salzburg and Al-Hilal Play Out Goalless Draw As Group Remains Wide Open

How to Watch Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Palmeiras, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Inter Miami vs Palmeiras live telecast on any TV channel. For Inter Miami vs Palmeiras online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Inter Miami vs Palmeiras, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Palmeiras live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Inter Miami might struggle in this game to match up to the Palmeiras intensity and end up losing the contest.

