With an aim to make a stunning comeback, Cristiano Ronaldo's team Portugal will be taking on Luxembourg in the World Cup 2021 Qualifiers at the Josy Barthel Stadium. Team Portugal's last match against the outing against Serbian turned out to be quite a sour one as Cristiano Ronaldo's goal was disallowed despite the replays having another story to narrate. Ronaldo had walked off the pitch angrily after the incident. But the Portugal captain has brushed off the ghosts of the last game and has been sweating it out ahead of the game. Luxembourg vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

Last night he posted a few snaps of the practice session on social media and kept the fans updated. This obviously means that he will feature in the playing XI. Talking about Luxembourg has no concerns when it comes to their team has no concerns about injures or suspensions. The team won against Ireland during the weekend and thus Luc Holtz is expected to stick to the same playing XI. On the other hand, Portugal has Bruno Fernandes who picked a yellow card during the game and will not feature in the match. Now, let's have a look at the predicted starting XI for both sides.

Portugal: Lopes; Cedric, Duarte, Dias, Mendes; Sanches, Pereira, Neves; Felix, Ronaldo, Jota

Luxembourg: Moris; da Graca, Chanot, Mahmutovic, Jans; Pereira; V. Thill, O. Thill, Barreiro, Rodrigues; Sinani

Portugal could step into the game with a 4-3-3 formation and the hosts 4-2-3-1 formation. The match will begin at 12.30 am IST.

