Portugal will take on Luxembourg in the latest round of Group A fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Josy Barthel Stadium in Luxembourg City on March 30, 2021 (late Tuesday Night). Both teams will be aiming to move to the top of the table with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Luxembourg vs Portugal, European Qualifiers can scroll down below for more details. Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves the Field After Being Denied Winning Goal in Serbia vs Portugal Clash in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Portugal were frustrated by Serbia in their previous encounter in Qualifiers as they first threw away a two-goal lead in the game and then captain Cristiano Ronaldo was denied a last-minute winner due to a wrong decision by the referee. Fernando Santos’ men will be aiming to get back to winning ways against a Luxembourg side who will be high on confidence after defeating Oreland away from home in their opening fixture.

