It's time for an India vs Pakistan showdown in the SAFF Championship 2023! The archrivals would battle it out in what is expected to be an enthralling 90 minutes of play at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday, June 21. The Blue Tigers would be high on momentum and confidence, having won the Intercontinental Cup not ago. Sunil Chhetri and his team are the defending champions are also favourites to get their SAFF Championship 2023 campaign underway with a win. As the match time nears, fans will be wondering if the match will be telecast live on DD Sports and in this article, we shall take a look at that. SAFF Championship 2023: Pakistan Football Team Arrive in Batches Due to Unavailability of Tickets, Reach Six Hours Before Opener vs India.

While India won the Intercontinental Cup, Pakistan did not have a good time at the Four Nations Series in Mauritius with the Men in Green losing their last match 1-3 to Djibouti. But a new tournament offers them a chance to start afresh and they would look to put up a tough fight against hosts India, who would have momentum and confidence on their side. ‘Forget About FIFA Rankings’ Says Indian Football Team Head Coach Igor Stimac on Eve of IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 Opener.

Is IND vs PAK SAFF Championship 2023 Match Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Fans would be waiting to watch the two archrivals in action at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on the opening day of the SAFF Championship 2023. But the live telecast of this highly-awaited contest between India and Pakistan would not be available on DD Sports but on all platforms of DD Bharati. It has to be noted that all of India’s group stage matches (vs Nepal, June 24), (vs Kuwait, June 27). The remaining matches of the SAFF Championships 2023 will be available on live telecast on DD Sports. Fans, who wish to watch live streaming of the match, would be available on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Sunil Chhetri would undoubtedly be one of those players to watch out for, for India in this match. Pakistan, on the other hand, would want the likes of Otis Khan to deliver in this big match.

