Italy vs Moldova FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Italy were blown away by Norway in their opening game of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign and will need to quickly bounce back when they face Moldova at home this evening. Head coach Luciano Spalletti will have his last match in charge of the Italy National Football Team. Opponents Moldova are rock bottom in Group I with defeats in their opening two games. They will have to be at their very best to turn around their fortunes. Italy versus Moldova will start at 12:15 AM IST. Italy National Football Team Head Coach Luciano Spalletti Announces His Departure After FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Against Moldova.

Giacomo Raspadori and Mateo Retegui will be the two-man forward line for Italy, and this is where their strength lies. Moise Kean and Manuel Locatelli have withdrawn from the squad as they were not fully fit. With Riccardo Calafiori, Alessandro Buongiorno, and Matteo Gabbia already missing in action, Italy have a few problems to deal with. Samuele Ricci and Sandro Tonali will lead the Italian efforts in midfield.

Maxim Cojocaru received his marching orders for Moldova in the last game and he is now suspended for this tie. Sergiu Perciun made his debut against Poland and is likely to start this tie. Cristian Avram is all set to start in goal with Victor Mudrac, Veaceslav Posmac, and Vladislav Baboglo in a back three. Ion Nicolaescu will be the target man upfront for the visitors. Harry Kane Saves England From Embarrassment With 1–0 Win Against Andorra in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

When is Italy vs Moldova, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Italy National Football Team is set to face the Moldova National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, June 10. The Italy vs Moldova FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is set to be played at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Italy vs Moldova, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Italy vs Moldova live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channel. For Italy vs Moldova online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Italy vs Moldova, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Italy vs Moldova live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Italy lack confidence at the moment ,but they have enough quality about them to secure a win here.

