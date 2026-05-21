Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Jamshedpur FC are scheduled to host Odisha FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in what marks the final matchday of a highly competitive Indian Super League 2025-26 regular season. The ISL fixture is part of a dramatic, simultaneous four-match final day setup on Thursday, 21 May, with five clubs mathematically still in contention for the league shield. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

While Jamshedpur FC enter the final round sitting sixth in the table with 21 points, their title ambitions remain alive in theory, though they face an incredibly steep mountain to climb regarding goal difference. Meanwhile, a determined Odisha FC side will be looking to finish their campaign on a high note by spoiling the hosts' final home fixture.

Where To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Prasar Bharati Tells Delhi HC It is Not Responsible for FIFA World Cup 2026 Rights.

Match Fact

Match Metric Details Fixture Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Tournament Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 Date & Time Thursday, 21 May 2026 at 19:30 IST Venue JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur Live Stream FanCode (App & Website) TV Broadcast Sony Sports Network

Match Preview

To pull off an unprecedented league triumph, Jamshedpur FC must secure a dominant victory over Odisha FC to reach 24 points. Simultaneously, they require the current frontrunners, East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG (both on 23 points), to lose their respective matches, alongside a draw between fellow contenders Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC.

Even if these results go their way, Jamshedpur would still need to overturn a significant goal-difference deficit compared to the Kolkata giants, making a massive winning margin against Odisha crucial.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).