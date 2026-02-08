New Delhi [India], February 8: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced the fixtures for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season. The season will commence on February 14, 2026, with two matches scheduled on the opening day, as per an AIFF release. Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: How Many Goals Does He Need for 1,000?.

AIFF Unveils ISL 2026 Schedule

The opening fixture will see Mohun Bagan Super Giant face Kerala Blasters FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, with kick-off at 17:00 IST.

The second match of the opening day will be played between FC Goa and Inter Kashi at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, with kick-off at 19:30 IST.

The fixtures have been finalised following consultations with participating clubs and relevant stakeholders. The 14 participating teams will compete in a single-leg round-robin format, with each team playing 13 matches. The table toppers at the end of the league will be crowned the ISL 2025-26 champions. All 91 matches will be streamed live on FanCode.

ISL 2025-26 season fixtures:

1. 14/02/2026 - Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC - Kolkata 2. 14/02/2026 - FC Goa vs Inter Kashi FC - Goa 3. 15/02/2026 - Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC - Jamshedpur 4. 15/02/2026 - Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi - Bengaluru 5. 16/02/2026 - Odisha FC vs Punjab FC - TBC 6. 16/02/2026 - East Bengal FC vs North East United FC - Kolkata 7. 19/02/2026 - Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC - TBC 8. 20/02/2026 - Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa - Kolkata 9. 21/02/2026 - East Bengal FC vs Sporting Club Delhi - Kolkata 10. 21/02/2026 - Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC - Jamshedpur 11. 22/02/2026 - Bengaluru FC vs North East United FC - Bengaluru 12. 22/02/2026 - Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC - Kochi 13. 23/02/2026 - Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC - Kolkata 14. 24/02/2026 - Odisha FC vs Inter Kashi FC - TBC 15. 26/02/2026 - FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi - Goa 16. 27/02/2026 - East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Kolkata 17. 27/02/2026 - Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC - Bengaluru 18. 28/02/2026 - Kerala Blasters FC vs Inter Kashi FC - Kochi 19. 28/02/2026 - Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC - Kolkata 20. 01/03/2026 - Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - TBC 21. 01/03/2026 - Mumbai City FC vs North East United FC - TBC 22. 05/03/2026 - East Bengal FC vs FC Goa - Kolkata 23. 06/03/2026 - Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi FC - Jamshedpur 24. 06/03/2026 - Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG - TBC 25. 07/03/2026 - Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC - Kolkata 26. 07/03/2026 - Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Kochi 27. 08/03/2026 - Mumbai City FC vs Sporting Club Delhi - TBC 28. 09/03/2026 - Punjab FC vs North East United FC - Delhi 29. 21/04/2026 - Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC - Chennai 30. 13/03/2026 - Sporting Club Delhi vs Odisha FC - Delhi 31. 14/03/2026 - East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Kolkata 32. 14/03/2026 - Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG - Bengaluru 33. 15/03/2026 - North East United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Guwahati 34. 15/03/2026 - Inter Kashi FC vs Mumbai City FC - TBC 35. 16/03/2026 - Punjab FC vs FC Goa - Delhi 36. 19/03/2026 - Sporting Club Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC - Delhi 37. 20/03/2026 - North East United FC vs Odisha FC - Guwahati 38. 20/03/2026 - Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC - Kolkata 39. 21/03/2026 - East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan SC - Kolkata 40. 21/03/2026 - Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC - Kochi 41. 22/03/2026 - Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa - Chennai 42. 22/03/2026 - Inter Kashi FC vs Bengaluru FC - TBC 43. 03/04/2026 - Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC - Delhi 44. 04/04/2026 - Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan SG - Jamshedpur 45. 04/04/2026 - FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC - Goa 46. 05/04/2026 - Sporting Club Delhi vs Kerala Blasters FC - Delhi 47. 05/04/2026 - Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - TBC 48. 07/04/2026 - Chennaiyin FC vs Inter Kashi FC - Chennai 49. 15/04/2026 - Kerala Blasters FC vs North East United FC - Kochi 50. 09/04/2026 - Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Jamshedpur 51. 10/04/2026 - North East United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi - Guwahati 52. 10/04/2026 - FC Goa vs Odisha FC - Goa 53. 11/04/2026 - Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC - Chennai 54. 11/04/2026 - Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Bengaluru 55. 12/04/2026 - Inter Kashi FC vs Mohammedan SC - TBC 56. 12/04/2026 - Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC - Kolkata 57. 16/04/2026 - East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC - Kolkata 58. 17/04/2026 - Chennaiyin FC vs Sporting Club Delhi - Chennai 59. 17/04/2026 - Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC - TBC 60. 18/04/2026 - Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Kochi 61. 18/04/2026 - FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Goa 62. 19/04/2026 - North East United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG - Guwahati 63. 20/04/2026 - Punjab FC vs Inter Kashi FC - Delhi 64. 23/04/2026 - Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC - Kochi 65. 24/04/2026 - North East United FC vs FC Goa - Guwahati 66. 24/04/2026 - East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC - Kolkata 67. 25/04/2026 - Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - Bengaluru 68. 25/04/2026 - Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Jamshedpur 69. 26/04/2026 - Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohammedan SC - Delhi 70. 26/04/2026 - Mohun Bagan SG vs Inter Kashi FC - Kolkata 71. 01/05/2026 - Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa - Jamshedpur 72. 02/05/2026 - Inter Kashi FC vs North East United FC - TBC 73. 02/05/2026 - Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC - Delhi 74. 03/05/2026 - Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC - Kolkata 75. 28/04/2026 - East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC - Kolkata 76. 03/05/2026 - Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC - Kolkata 77. 04/05/2026 - Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - TBC 78. 06/05/2026 - Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Delhi 79. 08/05/2026 - Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC - TBC 80. 09/05/2026 - FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan SG - Goa 81. 09/05/2026 - Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - Jamshedpur 82. 10/05/2026 - Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohammedan SC - Kochi 83. 10/05/2026 - North East United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Guwahati 84. 11/05/2026 - Sporting Club Delhi vs Inter Kashi FC - Delhi. (ANI)

