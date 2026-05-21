Prasar Bharati Tells Delhi HC It is Not Responsible for FIFA World Cup 2026 Rights

Prasar Bharati, India's national public broadcaster, has reportedly distanced itself from the direct acquisition of broadcast rights for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, stating that such responsibilities do not fall under its primary mandate. The clarification emerges as stakeholders in the Indian sports broadcasting landscape continue to deliberate on the accessibility of major global sporting spectacles for the wider public. Lionel Messi Honoured With 'Leo Messi Way' Street in New Jersey Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Clarification on Role and Responsibility

Sources close to the broadcaster indicate that Prasar Bharati's role primarily involves ensuring the widest possible reach for events of national importance and those acquired through specific government mandates or agreements. The acquisition of commercial broadcast rights for international tournaments like the FIFA World Cup typically involves competitive bidding processes undertaken by private sports broadcasters.

"It is not our responsibility to directly bid for and acquire the commercial broadcast rights for international events like the FIFA World Cup," a representative, who wished to remain anonymous, reportedly stated. This position underscores the distinction between public service broadcasting obligations and commercial ventures in sports media.

The Landscape of Sports Broadcasting in India

The Indian sports broadcasting market is highly competitive, with several private players vying for exclusive rights to major international sporting events. These broadcasters invest significant capital to secure these rights, which are then monetised through subscription fees and advertising revenue.

While Prasar Bharati's Doordarshan often telecasts events of national interest or those where India is a participant, its involvement in purely commercial international sports properties is generally limited, often relying on sub-licensing agreements with primary rights holders to ensure free-to-air access for certain matches, particularly those involving Indian teams or events deemed of significant public interest.

Ensuring Public Access

Despite not directly acquiring the rights, Prasar Bharati has historically played a crucial role in making major sporting events accessible to a broader audience through its free-to-air channels. This often occurs via mandatory sharing provisions under the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, 2007, which requires private broadcasters to share live feeds of certain sporting events of national importance with Prasar Bharati for simultaneous broadcast on its terrestrial and DTH networks. FIFA World Cup 2026: Ontario Extends Bar Timings, To Serve Alcohol Till 4 AM.

However, the application of this act to events like the FIFA World Cup, where India is not a direct participant, can be subject to interpretation and specific agreements.

Looking Ahead to 2026

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, the focus will now shift to which private broadcaster in India will secure the coveted rights to telecast the tournament. While Prasar Bharati may not be directly involved in the initial bidding, its potential role in ensuring free-to-air access for a portion of the matches, possibly through sub-licensing or mandatory sharing arrangements, remains a point of interest for millions of Indian football fans who rely on Doordarshan for sports content. The ultimate decision on broadcast accessibility will significantly impact how the nation experiences the global football spectacle.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).