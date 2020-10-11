Josep Maria Bartomeu has been under the scanner once again. The Barcelona President has reportedly asked Lionel Messi to accept yet another pay cut in this season. As per El Desmarque, the current Barcelona President had has written a letter to the Barcelona captain and asked him to accept yet another pay cut. This is done to reportedly cover up all the losses that had incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is not the first time that the Catalan Giants have instilled a pay cut. Earlier in May this year, the team was paid 70 per cent less which created a lot of controversies. Messi had in fact slammed the club for making a projection as if there as a delay on the part of the players for the pay cut. Lionel Messi Fans Call for Barcelona President’s Josep Maria Bartomeu Resignation as Argentine Star Extends Stay at La Liga Club.

Messi took to social media and wrote a long post about the same. In the post, he had mentioned that the players are willing to accept a 70 per cent pay cut in order to accommodate the salary of the others. “Our desire has always been to take a pay cut, because we understand perfectly that this is an exceptional situation. That’s why it has surprised us that within the club people have tried to put us under scrutiny and put pressure on us to do something we were always going to do,” he had written in a post.

As per reports, Bartomeu has gotten a no vote of confidence. The basic need for vote of no confidence requires a figure close to 16,000 signatures, however, reports state that the number of signatures has now risen to 18,000 and will soon touch 20,000 votes. Which means he might have to resign from his position very soon.

