Inter Miami hosts Nashville SC at Chase Stadium for a decisive CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 Round of 16 second-leg match. After a 0–0 draw in Tennessee last week, the tie remains on a knife-edge. The defending MLS Cup champions enter the match as slight favourites but must overcome a Nashville side that is currently unbeaten in all competitions this year. However, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi's availability, who sits just one goal shy of 900 career goals. ‘Champions’: Donald Trump and Lionel Messi Meet for Historic White House Visit, Pic Surfaces.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Nashville SC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 Match?

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is expected to return to the starting line-up for the decisive CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Nashville. The 38-year-old was rested during Saturday’s goalless MLS draw with Charlotte FC, a strategic move by head coach Javier Mascherano to ensure the forward is fully fit for this evening's knockout fixture at Chase Stadium. Lionel Messi Dons India Cricket Team Jersey Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

The match carries significant personal weight for Messi, who remains on 899 career goals. After failing to find the net in the 0–0 first-leg draw at Geodis Park, the Argentine icon will be aiming to reach the 900-goal milestone. Success would see him join Cristiano Ronaldo as the only active players to achieve the feat in professional football.

Mascherano’s decision to rotate the squad at the weekend suggests a full-strength side will be deployed. While Luis Suárez is also fit to start after a foot injury, the Herons remain without defender Maximiliano Falcón.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).