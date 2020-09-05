Lionel Messi left the football world in shock by announcing his extension with Barcelona for the upcoming season. Earlier, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner had expressed the desire to start a new phase with Manchester City. However, he decided to stay at Camp Nou for the upcoming season owing to the massive 700 million release clause. While talking to Goal.com, Messi admitted that he was determined to leave the Catalan Club but eventually gave up on the thought as he didn't want to drag the matter to the court. The 33-year-old also said that club President Josep Maria Bartomeu initially to accept his resignation after the season but didn't keep his words later. Lionel Messi Fans Storm Twitter as Barcelona Captain Agrees to Continue His Ties With Spanish Football Club.

"I told the president and, well, the president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I wanted to go or if I wanted to stay and in the end, he did not keep his word," said Messi while talking to Goal.com. While fans were happy seeing Messi's blitzes in Barcelona jersey for at least one more seasons, they were also agitated by the fact that Bartomeu didn't stick to his statement. Interestingly, Bartomeu had earlier said that he's even ready to resign ko keep Messi in the club. Hence, as soon as Messi's announcement went on air, they demanded Bartomeu's resignation as club president. Lionel Messi to Stay at Barcelona to Avoid Legal Battle, Gives up Fight to Shift to Transfer to Manchester City.

Watch Video:

Lionel Messi The interview "English Subs" thread... pic.twitter.com/j4yk43ANTd — Dibya (@brown_walkers) September 4, 2020

Resignation On The Cards?

Memes In Action!!

*Last week* Bartomeu: I’ll resign if Messi stays Bartomeu when next he sees Messi training: pic.twitter.com/mmlMeOvy2h — ARIELLA 💕 (Your Footies 🔌) (@iamdahmmie) September 4, 2020

Fans Are Waiting!!

Bartomeu said that he would resign if Messi came out and said he wanted it so. We are waiting! — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) September 4, 2020

More Bashing!!

#FreeMessi ridiculous someone who has given everything to club is being treated like this. Even then he won’t go to war against the club . @jmbartomeu is the real enemy and everyone knows this pic.twitter.com/aoUUIIiH2o — never bet on a Tie (@Philly_brown10) September 4, 2020

Another One!!

Bartomeu after hearing the interview pic.twitter.com/Col9poVRIN — 𝓢𝓱𝓲𝓻𝓪𝔃 (@sjfutbol_) September 4, 2020

Criticism Continues!!

Bartomeu can’t hide anymore, this board has destroyed Barcelona and they have go. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) September 4, 2020

In the interaction, Messi also said that he'll give his best for the club in the upcoming season in spite of all the controversies. The talismanic forward player is set to join forces with newly-appointed coach Ronald Koeman for the 2019-2020 season. However, the striker also mentioned that his decision came to avoid a legal battle. Hence, this could well be Messi's last season with Barcelona.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2020 12:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).