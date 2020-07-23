Juventus has declared a 23- member squad for the game against Udinese which will take place at 11. 00 pm IST. All eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo wand the fans want him to score a hat-trick in the game today. The Bianconneri is all set to play against Udinese at the Dacia Arena. The Serie A 2019-20 table toppers are all set to take on the team which is placed on number 16. Juventus has 80 points in their kitty and the team is looking forward to winning this game and keep up with their winning streak. Juventus came back winning ways with a victory against Lazio by 2-1. Cristiano Ronaldo & Team Focused For the Game Against Udinese As Juventus Inches Closer to Winning Serie A 2019-20.

The Allianz Center in the last game witnessed Cristino Ronaldo becoming the fastest player to reach the 50-goal mark in the Italian league. He also went on to become the only player in the world to score 50 goals across EPL, Serie A and La Liga. Now let's have a look at the squad and the tweets from CR7 fans who are rooting for him to score a hat-trick.

Reactions:

Cr7 3+ goals please — zee max james (@zee_max_65476) July 23, 2020

Hat-Trick, please!

Hattrick for cristiano and a clean sheet... let's goo 🔥 — DaishCover (@Daishcover732) July 23, 2020

Another one

Last one

Ronaldo hatrik 💜💜 — M.FAHIM (@MFAHIM55581336) July 23, 2020

Maurizio Sarri said that Juventus have an ample margin to win. “It’s evident that we can play a lot better and have an ample margin for improvement. I don’t see this difficulty in having top-level players like Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala sharing the field, as they scored 51 goals between them," he said. The fans seem to be very excited!

