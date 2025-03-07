Kerala Blasters will be hosting Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League this evening with the home side out of the playoffs race. The Tuskers are 10th in the points table with 25 points from 22 matches played. With just one win and three defeats in their last five contests, the team clearly lacks momentum at this point. Opponents Mumbai City on the other hand need to make sure they rake up a victory here to give themselves a chance to progress. The Islanders are currently 7th in the standings but with two games in hand, they have the advantage in the playoffs race. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters.

Noah Sadaoui is likely to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Korou Singh and Jesus Jimenez will be part of a two-man frontline with Adrian Luna the creative spark in midfield. Alexandre Coeff and Dusan Lagator will be part of the center-back pairing for the home side, and they will need to keep things calm at the backline.

Akash Mishra, one of Mumbai’s key players, had been ruled out early in the campaign for the whole season and it remains a big loss. Skipper Lallianzuala Chhangte along with Bipin Singh will try and utilize their pace in the final third to create openings for striker Jorge Otiz. Yoell van Nieff will sit deep and try and shield the backline for the visitors. Check out Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match details and viewing options below.

When is Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

After struggling for majority of season, Mumbai city FC will face Kerala Blasters FC on Matchday 23 of ISL 2024-25 season. The Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 7. Check out the Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match viewing options below. ISL 2024-25: Shami Singamayum Becomes League's Youngest-Ever Scorer As Punjab FC Register 3-1 win Over Hyderabad FC.

Where to Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC live streaming online for free. Expect Mumbai City to find a way to secure a win here despite not playing their best football.

