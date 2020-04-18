Kevin De Bruyne Reveals He and Family Might Have Contracted Coronavirus

Kevin De Bruyne (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne revealed that he and his family might have contracted COVID-19 but added that they have recovered. The Belgium star has been in isolation since the UK government imposed a nationwide lockdown. The 28-year-old said his family were sick for more than a week, and without being tested they have no way of knowing that whether they have suffered from coronavirus or not. Manchester City Star Fernandinho Names Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar as Toughest Opponents.

‘At the beginning of the lockdown, my family was sick for eight or nine days’ Kevin de Bruyne told Sky Sports. ‘It started with my little boy, then my older boy and then my wife, but I don't know if we had [coronavirus] or not. Luckily we are out of it and the last two or three weeks has been really good and we are finding a routine and everything so we are fine.’ He added. Bernardo Silva Believes Manchester City Players Are Overlooked for Individual Awards.

‘I had just a little bit of pain in my throat but out of the four I was really good in comparison to the other ones. I am happy that they feel fine and now they are doing really well.’ Said the Belgium star midfielder.

Speaking of Manchester City, the defending Premier League champions are currently in second place on the table, 25 points behind league leaders Liverpool. There are rumours that the English FA are looking to restart the league in June but a final decision is yet to be made.

Kevin De Bruyne further revealed his day-to-day activities during the lockdown saying that the first few weeks were quite difficult. ‘Well, the first two weeks was a little bit weird because I don’t know what’s going on. Well, the first two weeks was a little bit weird because I don’t know what’s going on,’ he said.