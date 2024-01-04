Barcelona have managed just two wins in their last five games in the Spanish La Liga and the Catalonians are in dire need of a series of victories, in order to get their title credentials back on track. The defending champions are fourth in the standings, 38 points from 18 games. The defeated Almeria 3-2 in their last league fixture but then lost out to Club America in a friendly game. La Palmas are tenth in the standings but they will feel confident of taking on Barcelona due to their recent struggles. Las Palmas versus Barcelona will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 2:00 AM. La Liga 2023–24: Real Madrid Grinds Out 1–0 Win Over Mallorca To Lead Table, Girona Seizes Victory in Thrilling 4–3 Clash Against Atletico Madrid (Goal Video Highlights).

Alberto Moleiro is unlikely to play any part in this game for La Palmas due to the injury he suffered against Cadiz. Saul Coco leaves for the African Cup of Nations and he will be hoping for a good final game before that. Munir El Haddadi leads the attack with Sandro Ramirez and Marvin park on the wings. Maximo Perrone will slot in midfield and shield the backline, allowing Javier Munoz and Kirian Rodriguez to venture forward and join the attack.

Pedri, Marcos Alonso, Gavi, Inigo Martinez, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are the ones missing out for Barcelona. Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha make up the front three for Barcelona with Frenkie De Jong, Ilkay Gundogan and Sergi Roberto as the midfield three. Ronald Araujo has been an integral member of the defence for the visitors and he will need to be on top of his game this evening.

When is Las Palmas vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona will visit Las Palmas in the La Liga 2023-24 on Friday, January 5. The La Liga match will be played at Estadio Gran Canaria, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain and it will begin at 02:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Maradona Award For Best Goalscorer At Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2023.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Las Palmas vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights to the La Liga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Almeria, on Sports18 1/HD TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Las Palmas vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the La Liga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Almeriaa football match on the JioCinema app and website. Barcelona have been poor away from home this term, losing four out of their last five away games. Expect them to be not at their fluid best but to come away with a victory.

