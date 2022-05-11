Chelsea will look to bounce back from a slump of results when they take on relegation-threatened Leeds United in the latest round of Premier League fixtures. The clash will be played at Elland Road on May 11, 2022 (late Wednesday night) as both teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Leeds United vs Chelsea, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Manchester United, Chelsea Battle For Villarreal Star Pau Torres' Signature.

Leeds United are battling for their place in the Premier League and will be aiming to take a right step in that direction. They have been brilliant under Jesse Marsch but consecutive defeats have seen them fall into the drop zone. They need to get a positive result to keep their survival hopes alive. Meanwhile, Chelsea haven't won for three gameweeks and are looking to secure qualification for the Champions League. Chelsea Agree Terms With LA Dodgers Part-Owner Todd Boehly To Sell Premier League Club.

When is Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Leeds United vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Elland Road in Leeds. The game will be held on May 12, 2022 (Thursday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leeds United vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leeds United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Leeds United vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2022 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).