Pau Torres has attracted huge interest from several European heavyweights in recent weeks. The Spanish defender has been an integral part of Unai Emery's Villarreal and Luis Enrique's national side and has been high on the radar of a number of top clubs. However, it looks like the center back's next destination could be England with Premier League giants monitoring his situation. Manchester United Transfer News: Erik ten Hag Could Bring Sebastian Haller To Old Trafford.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Premier League outfits Manchester United and Chelsea are the two latest clubs to join the race for the signature of Villarreal's Pau Torres in the summer. The defender has been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past but looks like the English clubs are ready to begin their pursuit. Real Madrid Transfer News: Chelsea's Reece James Targetted By Los Blancos.

New Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, is keen to add the Spaniard to his ranks as he aims to solve the defensive issue that has plagued the team the entire season. The Red Devils have Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof in these positions but they have been unable to form a strong partnership.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel is looking to sign the Villarreal defender as he is set to lose Antonio Rudiger in the summer, The German center-back will join La Liga champions Real Madrid on a free transfer as his contract with the Blues expires in the summer.

It is understood that the Spaniard has a release clause of €55 million in his Villarreal contract. The defender was focusing on his football with the Spanish club but following their Champions League exit is open for a move and is plotting his next destination.

