Liverpool would face Leeds United in an away game in the Premier League 2021-22 on Sunday, September 12. The match would be played at Elland Road and is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Liverpool might not have made big signings in the transfer market but have made a good start to this season's Premier League with seven points from four matches. They began with a win over Norwich, then followed it up with another victory against Burnley and a hard-fought draw against Chelsea followed before the international break. Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly played down the need for new signings and he insists that he is happy with the current squad he has. And he isn't wrong as his players haven't disappointed him. Although they are favourites against Leeds, it wouldn't be an easy match for them. For Marcelo Bielsa's side, they would be aiming to register their first win over the Merseyside club in over 20 years. Klopp's squad would be boosted by the returns of Fabinho and Alisson as they both are allowed to play following a restriction by the FA. Netizens React As Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brace Leads Manchester United To Win Over Newcastle United in Premier League

Leeds would be looking for their maiden win this season after a defeat and two consecutive draws. New signing Daniel James is expected to feature in the playing XI.

When is Leeds United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Leeds United vs Liverpool match in Premier League 2021-22 will be the Elland Road in Leeds. The game will be held on September 12, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leeds United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leeds United vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leeds United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Leeds United vs Liverpool on Disney+Hotstar.

