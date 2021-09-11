Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his return to Manchester United against Newcastle United, helping the Red Devils pick up their third win in four games and move to the top of the Premier League table.

Second Goal

Marcus Rashford

Like he never left 🤩👏🏾 @Cristiano — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 11, 2021

He Returns

Madeira, Manchester, Madrid, Turin and Manchester again. Reeved in Red. Restored to this great gallery of the game. A walking work of art. Vintage, beyond valuation, beyond forgery or imitation~ Peter Drury #ManUtd #ManUnited #MANNEW pic.twitter.com/lx0t5Gn5CN — Idris Bulle Mohammed (@BulleJR3) September 11, 2021

He Is Back

¡CRISTIANO IS BACK! — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) September 11, 2021

More Goals Than Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more goals in 45 minutes than Arsenal have in 315 minutes this season in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/vsD83rzfQI — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) September 11, 2021

Not Yet!

bUt RoNaLdO iS pAsT iT https://t.co/RFbKUOzeE3 — Oliver Anwar (@roanwar) September 11, 2021

