Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his return to Manchester United against Newcastle United, helping the Red Devils pick up their third win in four games and move to the top of the Premier League table.

Second Goal

Marcus Rashford

He Returns

He Is Back

More Goals Than Arsenal

Not Yet!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)