Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Leeds United are set to host Newcastle United in matchweek three of the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 season. The Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League fixture is set to be played at Elland Road on Saturday. Leeds United will look to take the home advantage in their upcoming contest. Leeds United secured their first victory in their first league stage fixture against Everton. However, the Peacocks suffered a thrashing defeat at the hands of Arsenal in their second league fixture in the Premier League 2025-26 season.

Leeds United are coming into this contest after securing a close win against Sheffield in the EFL Cup. Newcastle United, on the other hand, are searching for their first victory in the new Premier League season. Newcastle United drew their opening fixture. In the very next game, they suffered a defeat against Liverpool. The Magpies will look to step up in their next away fixture against Newcastle United in the Premier League 2025-26.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Match Details

Match Leeds United vs Newcastle United Date Saturday, August 30 Time 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Elland Road Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Leeds United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Leeds United will face Newcastle United in the Premier League 2025-26 match on Saturday, August 30. The Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League clash will be held at Elland Road and will begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leeds United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Leeds United vs Newcastle United live telecast viewing option is set to be available on Star Sports Select channels. For Leeds United vs Newcastle United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Leeds United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription.

