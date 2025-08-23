James Trafford had a clean game with the gloves on starting in the opening match of the Premier League 2025-26 for Manchester City. The second game although ended up not being so memorable for Trafford and his side as he committed a blunder which resulted in Man City conceding a goal against Tottenham Hotspur. As the first half of the Man City vs Tottenham match at the Etihad Stadium was moving towards the half-time break, Trafford misplaced a pass and the stray ball from a duel between the players from both sides fell kindly to Joao Palhinha. Palhinha powered a strong drive to the back of the net extending Tottenham's lead and they eventually won the game 2-0. Manchester City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-26: James Trafford's Error Costs Pep Guardiola's Side as Brennan Johnson, Joao Palhinha Score in Spurs' Victory.

James Trafford Commit's Blunder

Thank god Newcastle Utd didn't buy James Trafford after that blunder. 🫣🥴 pic.twitter.com/sXZRpoutMl — DiscoDan (@DiscoDan18) August 23, 2025

