Leicester City will take on Arsenal in the third round of EFL 2020-21 tie. The clash will be played at the King Power Stadium on September 23, 2020 (late Wednesday night). Both teams have started the season with two wins in two games in the domestic league and will look to continue that run. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Leicester City vs Arsenal in EFL clash can scroll down below. Carabao Cup 2020-21: Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood Score in Manchester United's 3-0 Win Over Luton Town.

Arsenal have already won a trophy this season in Community Shield, where they defeated Premier League champions, Liverpool, on penalties. The Gunners have continued that form in the league, beating West Ham and Fulham in their opening two games and will be looking to replicate that in the cup competitions as well. Meanwhile, Leicester have also won both their first two games in Premier League and will look to get the better of Mikel Arteta’s men.

When is Leicester City vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Leicester City vs Arsenal match in Carabao Cup 2020-21 third round will be played at the King Power Stadium. The EFL Cup match will take place on September 24, 2020 (Thursday) and is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match in India?

Fans in India can follow the Leicester City vs Arsenal Carabao Cup match live on MTV, MTV HD+, VHA and VH1 HD channels. Fans need to tune into these channels to catch the match live on television sets.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Leicester City vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match?

The Leicester City vs Arsenal EFL Cup 2020-21 match will also be live on online platforms. JIO subscribers can live stream the Carabao Cup third round match on JIO TV, which is the official online TV app of JIO.

This will be the first game both teams will be playing in the competition and will be looking to start it on the front foot with a win. The managers are expected to make some changes from the weekend Premier League clash but will still put forward a strong line-up.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).