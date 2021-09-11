Leicester City would take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, September 11. The match would be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester and has a start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester City would be upbeat and full of confidence following their emphatic 5-0 win over Arsenal in the last Premier League match before the international break. They didn't get off to a good start, losing to Spurs in their opening match but the defending champions have shown why they are one of the best in the league by defeating Norwich and Arsenal in their next match, scoring 10 goals in both fixtures. Repeating a similar performance might not have that easy against Brendan Rodger's Leicester City, who too have one loss and two wins from three matches played so far. They can a punch and have the players who can ensure that they get all three points but Manchester City hold a slight edge while heading into this game. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22 Clash? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in MUN vs NEW Line-up

Leicester, who are ninth in the points table would aim to win to get into the top four and start putting pressure on the other teams, in a league as unpredictable as the Premier League. Here are the live streaming details of this match.

When is Leicester City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Leicester City vs Manchester City match in Premier League 2021-22 will be the King Power Stadium in Leicester. The game will be held on September 11, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leicester City vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leicester City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Leicester City vs Manchester City on Disney+Hotstar. Manchester City are expected to win this match.

