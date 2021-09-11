Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his return to Manchester United last month as the Red Devils signed the Portuguese star from Juventus in the summer transfer window. However, the 36-year-old is set to make his first appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men this season since his arrival but could be set for his first minutes for the Manchester Cup in their Premier League clash against Newcastle United. How To Buy Tickets For Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22 Match? Know Prices To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Back In Action At Old Trafford.

The Portuguese superstar first arrived at Old Trafford in 2003, spending six years with the Premier League outfit, winning countless team and individual, honours including his first Champions League trophy and Ballon d’Or. However, Cristiano Ronaldo left the Red Devils in 2009 for Real Madrid before joining Juventus in 2018 but has now once again returned to start a second chapter with the Manchester Club.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League Clash?

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United just before the summer transfer deadline day of August 31 but is yet to make his first appearance of the season for the record English champions as he has been away on international duty with Portugal.

However, the Portuguese star could be in contention to get his first minutes as a new Manchester United player when they face Newcastle United in their latest Premier League clash, confirmed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who believes the Portuguese is ready to take the field,

‘He's been having a good pre-season with Juventus, he's played for the national team, he's had a good week with us here. He will definitely be on the pitch at some point, that's for sure,’ said Solskjaer in a recent interview indicating that the 36-year-old will play some part in the game either from the start or as a substitute.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2021 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).