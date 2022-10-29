Manchester City will have the chance to go top of the English Premier League table albeit temporarily when they take on Leicester City in an away tie. Pep Guardiola's bounced back in style versus Brighton after a defeat against Liverpool and they will now look to build on that result. While the Gunners have made all the early inroads in the league, Manchester City clearly is the team to beat with four titles in the past five seasons. Opponents Leicester City has been involved in a relegation battle in the early parts of the campaign but some improvement has been seen in the last five matches. A positive result against the defending champions will breathe new life into a largely underwhelming season so far. Leicester City versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 5:00 PM IST. Borussia Dortmund 0–0 Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Riyad Mahrez Misses Penalty As Team Share Points.

Jonny Evans and Wilfred Ndidi have resumed first-team training for Leicester City but they do not have enough match fitness to start the game. Boubakary Soumane will sit in front of the defence and shield them allowing the likes of Youri Tielemans and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to venture forward. Jamie Vardy is a threat in the attacking third and has a good goal-scoring record against Manchester City.

Joao Cancelo and Erling Haaland are major doubts for the contest for Manchester City as they are not fully fit. The duo had to be substituted at half-time against Borussia Dortmund and will likely undergo a late fitness test today. Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez should start on the wings with Rodri at the heart of midfield. Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne will likely run the show with their technical skills.

When is Leicester City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Leicester City vs Manchester City Premier League 2022-23 will be played at King Power Stadium. The game will be held on October 29, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leicester City vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leicester City vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Leicester City vs Manchester City match. Manchester City is a difficult side to contain and there will be goals in this game with the visitors coming away with a win.

