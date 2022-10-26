Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty as Manchester City were held to a goalless draw against Borussia Dortmund in their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 encounter on Wednesday, October 26. Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel saved the spot kick as both teams qualified for the knockout rounds with this draw. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Result:

A hard fought point under the lights 💪 🟡 0-0 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/CoD4pLKylP — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 25, 2022

