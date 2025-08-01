India is a sports loving country and the nation has a massive following of football. Although India Football still has not been able to make a breakthrough, fans across the nation follow European and global football very much passionately and dedicatedly support several clubs and players. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have a mass fan following across the nation and India celebrates the two superstar footballers in an iconic manner. Lionel Messi, who is currently playing for Inter Miami in the USA, visited India before and played a match representing Argentina against Venezuela in Kolkata in 2011. After 15 years, Messi is set to visit India once again and this time, as reports suggest, he will visit India not once, but twice and will travel across multiple cities. Lionel Messi and Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Spotted on Coldplay Kiss Cam During Band’s Concert in Miami (Watch Video).

When Will Lionel Messi Visit India?

According to Times of India, Messi is set to visit the Wankhede Stadium for an event on December 14. Wankhede Stadium, which has been witness some of the greatest glory moments in Indian Sports, including the ICC Cricket World Cup victory of Team India in 2011, will be witnessing another historic event with one of the greatest in the game of football visiting them. According to Indian Express, Messi might be seen with a bat in hand. It could well be Messi vs MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli at the Wankhede Stadium in a seven-a-side cricket match. They have also reported that efforts are on to finalise the logistics of the match, which may also see the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma take the field.

"Yes, Messi is set to visit the Wankhede Stadium for an event on December 14. The organisers of the event (Wizcraft) have sought permission for the event, which will be ticketed. Their request was discussed by the Mumbai Cricket Association's Apex Council in a meeting recently and the permission was granted," a reliable source in the MCA told TOI on Friday. "A couple of superstar cricketers may also attend the event," he added. There have been reports that from December 13 to 15, Messi will visit three cities - Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai - for a series of events celebrating his illustrious career and commitment to the sport.

Lionel Messi to Conduct Football Workshop in Kolkata

It has been reported that in Kolkata, Messi will be felicitated at the iconic Eden Gardens, with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expected to attend the ceremony. During his stay in Kolkata, Messi will conduct a football workshop for children and launch a football clinic. A seven-a-side tournament called the "GOAT CUP" will also be organised in his honour at the Eden Gardens. Inter Miami Co-Owner Jorge Mas Reveals Lionel Messi Is ‘Very Upset’ With MLS Over Draconian Ban.

Is This the Only Time Lionel Messi Will Visit India in 2025?

It is unlikely to be the only occasion when Lionel Messi will visit India in 2025. On June 6, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman had confirmed that Argentina football team led by Messi will visit Kerala for a friendly match in October or November at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The government will host the team as state guests with full government support. Despite official assurances, reports in May 2025 raised questions about whether organizers could raise the ₹100 crore required to stage the matches. However, the Kerala government has dismissed these rumours, reiterating that the tour is still on track. Although there has been no official confirmation yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2025 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).