Lionel Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo are an elusive pair. However, the couple were spotted attending a Coldplay concert in Miami, when the Argentine football star and his wife were seen on the 'kiss cam' screen. Messi and Roccuzzo were seen together on camera at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, attending Coldplay's final show in the USA as part of their Music of the Spheres World tour. The Coldplay concert have been in the news for all the wrong reasons following Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Astronomer's Chief Product Officer (CPO), Kristin Cabot, 'kiss-cam' controversy. Check out Lionel Messi's video Coldplay concert below. Suspended Lionel Messi Watches Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati MLS 2025 Match From Stands Alongside Herons’ New Signing Rodrigo De Paul (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi and Wife Antonel Roccuzzo at Coldplay Concert

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo were shown on screen at Coldplay’s concert in Miami tonight. pic.twitter.com/GIC42M5hRa — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 28, 2025

