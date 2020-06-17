Lionel Messi Goal Video: Barcelona Superstar Takes an Incredible Turn, Glides Through Three Defenders and Scores From the Spot to Make It 2–0 Against Leganes

Lionel Messi is just unstoppable! The Barcelona captain and talisman has been in sensational form ever since La Liga 2019-20 returned to action last week. Messi looks to be back to his imperious best after a three-month break and if there were any doubts over his form and agility all were certainly put to rest against Leganes. The 32-year-old scored from the spot after a dazzling run into the opposition box before being fouled and handed a penalty. His goal, number 21 for the season, helped a sluggish Barcelona see-off Leganes 2-0 to further consolidate their position at the top of the points table. Barcelona 2-0 Leganes, La Liga 2019-20 Match Result: Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati Strikes Take Hosts Five-Point Clear At the Top.

There certainly will be questions about the penalty awarded from which Messi scored his 699th career goal and moved one shy of becoming just the seventh footballer to net 700 or more goals. But there were no doubts that he still remains the greatest player of this era and arguably the greatest of all-time when he went on an incredible run in the second half. Starting from centre half-line, Messi glided through opponents leaving most of Leganes’ defenders chasing crooked shadows. Lionel Messi One Goal Shy of Completing 700 Goals After His Strike in Barcelona’s 2–0 Win Against Leganes in 2019–20 La Liga.

Watch Lionel Messi Do What He Does Best

Messi’s moment of glory came in the 67th minute when he received a pass from Sergio Busquets in the centre-line. The Argentine received the ball on his left leg, nutmegged the closest Leganes player, left another on the ground and escaped through the grip of a third player before running into Leganes penalty box and playing quick one-touch with Luis Suarez to get inside the D. He was, however, brought down by defender Jonathan Silva and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot with VAR review further asserting his decision.

A Run From the Heavens!

Lionel Messi’s dazzling run before winning the penalty. No Space? No problem for the Greatest of all time. pic.twitter.com/jxHTwnq7oU — Joe (@MessidemicV2) June 16, 2020

Watch it Again From Another Angle

WHAT A FUCKING RUN pic.twitter.com/gK7emzbV9h — Rohit (@MessiFC10i) June 16, 2020

It was a glorious run from the Argentine and culminated with him putting the ball in the net after sending Leganes goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar the wrong way. The goal was his 56th penalty strike in La Liga putting him on tie with Hugo Sanchez in the second position for most goals from the penalty spot in La Liga. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list with 61 strikes for Real Madrid.

Goal No 21...

Messi scores again He's on a mission since coming Back 🐐 pic.twitter.com/U3dnGWCh1r — Ryan (@MessiCF10) June 16, 2020

There is No Stopping Him!!

Meanwhile, Messi also now has a seven-goal lead over the closest rival Karim Benzema (14) of Real Madrid in the La Liga goalscoring chart and looks the favourite to land his third successive Pichichi Trophy – given to the player with most goals in La Liga. It could also make him the first-ever to win the prestigious trophy a record seven times. Messi could also complete a record 700th career goal when Barcelona visit Sevilla later this weekend.

