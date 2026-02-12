Barcelona travel to Riyadh Air Metropolitano tonight to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey 2025-26 semi-finals. This evening’s match marks the ninth time these two giants have met in a Copa del Rey semi-final. History slightly favours the visitors; Barcelona have progressed in their last four cup meetings against Atletico, including a dramatic aggregate victory last season. Lamine Yamal Highlights Importance of Individual Path Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rejects Comparison With Football Legends After Winning Best Foward Award at Globe Sports Awards 2025.

Regardless, all eyes will be on teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. The youngster has been in scintillating form, scoring in five consecutive matches and proving instrumental in Barcelona’s recent six-match winning streak.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2025–26 Semi-Finals Match?

Yes, Lamine Yamal is expected to start on the right wing tonight as Barcelona looks to defend its Copa del Rey title. In the current cup run, Yamal has been instrumental in navigating the earlier rounds, including a decisive performance in the quarter-final victory against Albacete. Lamine Yamal Confirms His Breakup With Nicki Nicole, Barcelona Young Sensation Denies Cheating on Argentine Singer.

With the team missing several veteran stars, the responsibility for breaking down Diego Simeone’s disciplined defence will fall largely on Yamal's shoulders.

Flick is expected to pair him with Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski, though the lack of natural depth on the left remains a concern.

